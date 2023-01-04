The Kansas City development team that converted the former Westport Middle School into a lively coworking campus now contemplates a new apartment complex just to the north.

Sustainable Development Partners last month filed final plans and an urban redevelopment rezoning request for the Village at Westport Commons, a 100-unit multifamily project on about 2.5 acres outside Plexpod Westport Commons, southeast of 38th Street and Warwick Boulevard.

Submitted plans show a pair of three-story, 50-unit residential buildings, connected via courtyard space with covered seating, grills and firepits. Its apartments are divided among 22 studios, averaging 512 square feet; 36 one-bedrooms, around 669 square feet; and 42 two-bedrooms, about 897 square feet.

The complex would include small spaces for a fitness center, lounge and coffee shop or coworking offices facing inward, toward Plexpod’s parking garage.

A total 103 surface parking spaces, all but seven of them already existing, would serve the new apartments, on top of 11 short- and 34 long-term bicycle parking spaces. An existing retaining wall surrounding the project site along 38th Street and Gillham Road would be refinished with mural artwork.

Catty-corner to Plexpod Westport Commons, southeast across 39th Street, Walsh and Andrew Brain are driving a $52 million conversion of the former Westport High School at 315 E. 39th St., with 138 workforce housing apartments and 24,000 commercial square feet, as the Apartments at Westport Commons.

