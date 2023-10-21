KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday marked the opening day for a local Kansas City donut joint’s second location.

In 2016, Donutology opened its doors in an art-inspired Westport building. Moving into a the unique River Market Trolley was an easy decision for founder and owner Andrew Cameron.

“The River Market Trolley is the ideal second location for Donutology,” said Cameron.

“It captures our creative, out-of-the-box spirit in a vibrant, high-energy neighborhood known for showcasing locally owned businesses. We look forward to becoming part of the River Market community and serving residents and visitors eager for a unique donut experience.”

One of many Made in KC stores was previously doing business in the trolley located right next to Betty Rae’s Ice Cream.

Now those visiting the River Market Trolley can indulge in nine different Donutology flavors, a gluten-free collection, coffee and more. They also offer donut customization, and plenty of donut-themed merchandise like Charlie Hustle T-Shirts and Donutology DIY donut kits.

“I never imagined when I opened Donutology in Westport that one day we’d have a location on the streetcar route – I love the juxtaposition of the sleek, modern KC streetcar that stops right in front of an original Kansas City trolley,” Cameron said.

A River Market development company, Epoch, is excited to bring this local favorite to the bustling north downtown borough.



“Epoch and its merchant partners, tenants and residents along Delaware are thrilled to welcome Donutology and all the trimmings the stellar team offers,” said Craig Slawson, Epoch founder.

“We seek out best-of-KC local and craft merchants so visitors, streetcar riders, and urban locals can enjoy this unique Kansas City neighborhood.”

This Donutology location offers both indoor and outdoor seating. Call 816-533-4210 or the Westport location at 816-298-5222 for catering and custom orders.