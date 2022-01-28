Development in downtown Shawnee may soon come with a side of Nashville-style hot chicken and crinkle-cut fries.

Fried chicken restaurant Mother Clucker! signed a 10-year lease to take over the former Big Bam’s Burgers space at 5940 Nieman Road, where restaurant co-owner Derrick Foster had one of his first jobs as a chef.

The new restaurant, which would be Mother Clucker!’s second, is projected to open in the summer.

The development is owned by Nieman Rd Dev LLC, which consists of Sheryl Vickers and her partner (and Mother Clucker! co-owner), Kylie Foster.

The developer plans to add a retail strip around the corner in an office building at 11111 W. 59th Terrace. The building has 14 tenants, and the developer plans to upgrade the retail and office spaces as each one turns over, Vickers said in an email.