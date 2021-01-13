KC ice cream company Betty Rae’s to remain closed for ‘near future’

JT Daniels says his favorite mural, despite being lactose intolerant, is his creation at Betty Rae’s in the River Market.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular KC-based ice cream shop may have served its last scoop.

Betty Rae’s Ice Cream, which opened its first location in the Waldo neighborhood five years ago, had hoped to reopen in time for Kansas City Restaurant Week. Now, it’s not sure if, or when, it will reopen.

The small business is hoping to get Paycheck Protection Program funding. But for now, the margins are too tight to make payroll, so it’s remaining closed, an Instagram post said.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to serve you ice cream again, but it won’t be in the near future,” Betty Rae’s said on Instagram.

LATEST STORIES: