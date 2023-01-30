KC Mac N’ Co. is ready to put its cheesy goodness on a bigger platform.

The artisan macaroni-and-cheese restaurant is graduating from its space at Parlor, a food hall in the Crossroads Arts District, to a spot next to Jason’s Deli inside Town Pavilion at 1111 Main St.

It aims for a March or early April opening and plans to offer later hours, such as staying open until 10 p.m. on most weekdays and until midnight on the weekends.

Co-founder Steven Austin said the eatery had outgrown its space at Parlor.

“Being able to take it to the next level and be a standalone concept is big,” he said. “It’s something that will help push the brand forward.”

KC Mac N’ Co. started as a pop-up in 2019 and opened its Parlor space in July 2021 during the throes of the pandemic. However, Austin said, the concept has thrived — proof of the worthy niche it built in the market.

“Our biggest thing is taking what’s historically been a side or an appetizer and making it an entrée,” said Austin, who has a background in restaurant marketing.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal.