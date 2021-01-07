Macy’s down to 4 metro stores after another announces closure

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Macy’s will close its Independence Center location as part of a national restructuring effort, The Kansas City Star reports.

The department store chain has four metro area locations left, according to The Star. The four remaining stores are located within: Metro North Crossing in the Northland, Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit, and Town Center Plaza in Leawood.

Macy’s closed its Prairie Village location in February. Around that time, Macy’s announced it would shutter about 125 of its “least productive” stores over the following three years.

