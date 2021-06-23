KC Octoberfest announces dates for popular festival at Crown Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Oktoberfest in Munich may be canceled for 2021, but Octoberfest, Kansas City-style will go on!

KC Bier Co. says the two-day event is scheduled to take place October 1-2, 2021 at Crown Center.

We're back: Oct. 1-2 at @CrownCenter! 2 days of Bavarian-style bier, food, music & more, produced & presented by @KCBierCo. Voted KC's Favorite Beer Festival in the 2019 @VisitKC Visitor's Choice Awards. Details on tickets & more coming soon! Until then: https://t.co/maiCACCqAn — KC Oktoberfest by KC Bier Co. (@KCOktoberfest) June 22, 2021

Organizers say the festival is modeled after Oktoberfest in Germany. It will include Bavarian-style bier, food, music and other entertainment.

The event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, but more than 10,000 people attended the event in 2019.

Kansas City Bier Company said it will release additional details about the event as the date nears.