KC Octoberfest announces dates for popular festival at Crown Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Oktoberfest in Munich may be canceled for 2021, but Octoberfest, Kansas City-style will go on!

KC Bier Co. says the two-day event is scheduled to take place October 1-2, 2021 at Crown Center.

Organizers say the festival is modeled after Oktoberfest in Germany. It will include Bavarian-style bier, food, music and other entertainment.

The event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, but more than 10,000 people attended the event in 2019.

Kansas City Bier Company said it will release additional details about the event as the date nears.

