KC restaurants juggling Chiefs games demand with pandemic restrictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs’ winning ways aren’t just buoying fans’ spirits. It’s giving local restaurants a needed sales boost.

“Our crowds have grown each Sunday,” said Mica Marriott, sales director at Rock & Brews in Overland Park’s Prairiefire mixed-use development.

On game day, the rock ‘n’ roll-themed restaurant typically sees a 30% to 40% surge in sales, she said.

Tim Caniglia, owner of The Granfalloon Restaurant & Bar on the Country Club Plaza, said he expects a 50% increase. January and February typically are slower months. Last year, however, the Chiefs’ rise through the playoffs and into the Super Bowl gave the Kansas City sports restaurant one of its best January and February months, he said.

But it’s not all good news. COVID-19 restrictions have decreased occupancy, and with it, overall sales compared to last year.