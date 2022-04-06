KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s taken years of planning and designing to reach this point.

On Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Streetcar Authority broke ground on a $351 million Main Street Extension project. Those involved in the extension signed the first rail for the project during a ceremony at Union Station.

When the project is complete, it will extend the streetcar system south another 3.5 miles serving the community from Union Station to the University of Missouri-Kansas City at 51st Street and Brookside Boulevard.

There will also be eight new stops built along the new section of the line.

More than 50 local companies are working on the project.

Federal Capital Investment Grant funds and local funding through the Transportation Development District is paying for the project.

“Our FTA Administrator is here which is vitally important because they have given Kansas City $174 million dollars for this project. That’s the largest transportation money into Kansas City ever,” Donna Mandelbaum, KC Streetcar Authority, said.

The project is expected to take about two-and-a-half years. The extension should be ready to transport passengers in 2025.

