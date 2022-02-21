KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Riders will soon be able to get a free ride around town a little longer every day.

RideKC announced it will expand evening and late night hours beginning next week.

Starting Feb. 28, the streetcar will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

On Friday the streetcar will offer free rides from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday service will begin an hour later at 7 a.m. but run until 1 a.m. On Sunday the streetcar will run from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

RideKC said the expanded hours is in response to increased need because of downtown activities and more people riding streetcar late at night.

