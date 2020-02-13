Watch Now
KC Streetcar expansion plans get high rating in federal report

Business

by: Kansas City Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:

A new report from the Federal Transit Administration bodes well for Kansas City’s streetcar expansion plans, which would extend the line south from Union Station to the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s campus at 51st Street and Brookside Boulevard. The projected capital cost is $329.9 million.

In the report, Kansas City received a medium-high overall project rating, which was the highest rating awarded in the New Starts development category. New Starts are projects whose sponsors request $100 million or more in Capital Investment Grants Program funds or have an anticipated total capital cost of $300 million or more, according to the report. Kansas City also received a medium-high rating for local financial commitment.

The report rates projects on a five-point scale, with “high” being the best rating. Projects that receive a rating of medium or better can advance in the process and potentially receive a construction grant.

Read more about the report and how much federal funding the Kansas City Streetcar Authority hopes to get in the Kansas City Business Journal.

