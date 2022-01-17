KC Streetcar extension work will offer some relief from Main Street traffic slowdowns

Midtown residents and business owners now can see construction progress on the $351.7 million southern streetcar extension, after more than a year of preparatory utilities work up and down Main Street.

Earlier in January, workers began delivering nearly 700 tons of streetcar rail, or half of what is needed for the 3.5-mile extension to the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The progress comes almost a year after the Federal Transit Administration and Kansas City executed a $174.1 million grant agreement for the project.

The deliveries mark the start of a new phase for the streetcar extension. The infrastructure project will change the streetcar’s function to that of a transit spine, expanding its route from 2.2 to 5.7 miles and its vehicle fleet from six up to 12 to 14 cars, said Tom Gerend, the Kansas City Streetcar Authority’s executive director.

Four trucks a day have delivered rail near the intersection of 27th and Main streets. The last of 36 total deliveries took place Thursday, ahead of schedule, the Kansas City Business Journal reports.

With an early 2025 opening, the streetcar extension will be constructed in half-mile segments from north to south, beginning in the first quarter with a stretch between Pershing Road and 27th Street. Gerend said workers will pull the welded rail strings to each segment, from the 27th and Main site for northern lengths and another planned staging area near the Country Club Right-of-Way for southern portions.