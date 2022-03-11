KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Downtown is expected to be booming Friday evening and through the weekend as the Big 12 Championship Tournaments continue.

To help with traffic issues and parking, the KC Streetcar has your solution.

Park in lots near 7th and Main near the streetcar’s north loop stops. Then ride the free streetcar all the way to Municipal Auditorium for the women’s tournament or T-Mobile Center for the men’s tournament.

Drivers can park for free in the lot starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The free parking continues through the weekend.

The streetcar runs until 1 a.m. on weekends.

