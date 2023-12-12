KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A building on Kansas City’s new Ferris wheel site has failed its final inspection, raising questions of when the KC Wheel will open.

A report from the city shows Pennway Point’s KC Wheel failed its building final inspection, which happened last week. But developers clarified the inspection was for Wheel House, a food and beverage location at the KC Wheel.

The short report offers few comments, only saying developer ICON Experiences needs to “resolve conditions of approval” and “test (the) kitchen hood.”

The city’s report does not mention the ride, and developers told FOX4 the Ferris wheel is operational.

A rendering of the Wheel House at KC Wheel (Photo by ICON Experiences)

“The KC Wheel at Pennway Point has passed inspection from the state of Missouri and Kansas City. The wheel has been issued a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy, which allows it to be operational,” a spokesperson said.

Amusement rides in Missouri are required to go through a safety inspection with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety before operating.

City documents don’t provide any details on when the Wheel House building could have another inspection. ICON said it hopes to have the food and beverage location open in 2024.

Although the KC Wheel is operational, developers have not announced an opening date for the ride yet.

ICON Experiences has already pushed back its anticipated opening for the KC Wheel once.

Developers initially hoped to open around Thanksgiving, but in November, they pushed that back to mid-December. A spokesperson for ICON said they hoped to be fully operating in time for Christmas.

Once the KC Wheel does finally open, you’ll be able to see views of the downtown Kansas City skyline from 150 feet up while riding in one of the wheel’s 36 enclosed climate-controlled gondolas.

Pennway Putt, a 16-hole mini golf course, will sit next to the wheel, along with Wheel House set to offer beer, wine and sweet treats.

The entertainment area will also showcase custom art to reflect the culture of Kansas City, sports and landmarks throughout the city.

Beyond that, 3D Development is developing the Pennway Point entertainment district. They have plans to turn former industrial buildings into large restaurant and entertainment spaces with a variety of food and drink options.

The company previously announced a building called Barrel Hall will house Boulevard Brewery’s Barrel Aged Tasting Experience and Taproom, sausage stand Wurstl, Chef J BBQ and The Bull Creek Distillery, with an attached Smoke Shack.

Next door, TaleGate will house Beef & Bottle, Funk House and Talegate Park, with performances spaces for concerts and gameday activities.