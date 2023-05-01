KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal opened two months ago. Since then thousands of people have experienced it.

A lot of work went in to planning and building the new terminal.

Now that it’s open, there is a lot of equipment from the old terminals that the airport no longer needs.

The Aviation Department is auctioning off the supplies to the highest bidder.

Businesses and people who are interested can bid on furniture, windows, restaurant equipment, luggage carousels, and all kinds of additional things that were removed from the old terminals before demolition begins.

The items for sale can be found online at Purple Wave Auctions.

Bids on some items begin as low as $10, but you’ll need to act quickly. Bidding will close on Tuesday, May 2.

You will not see the mosaics from the floor on the auction site. The art coordinator identified 40 medallions that will be removed from Terminals B and C.

The aviation department is waiting on approval from the Municipal Art Commission to remove those from the floor. It will cost about $1,000 to remove each medallion. The Aviation Department will then study which City-owned buildings to install them and submit the plan to the Municipal Art Commission for approval.

Forty medallions were removed from Terminal A and incorporated into the floors of the new terminal.

Demolition on the old terminals is expected to begin this summer and last about a year.

After the two terminals are gone, the Kansas City Aviation Department has shared plans to use the land for additional apron space and potential future terminal expansion.