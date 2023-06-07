NEW YORK — Ozone issues cause orange smog to nearly block out the New York skyline on June 7, 2023. (PHOTO: FOX News)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Apocalyptic scenes in New York that show thick orange smog blocking out the skyline are impacting the rest of the country.

Low visibility caused by elevated ozone levels, pollutants, and smoke from wildfires in Canada, forced New York-area airports to delay flights.

The decision caused delays to ripple across the country to other airports, including Kansas City.

KCI Airport showed at least two flights to the New York area delayed late Wednesday afternoon.

Delta operated one of the flights and said the delay was also to help with airport traffic in the New York area.

Given the extent of some of these programs, limited cancelations operated by our regional carrier partners under the Delta Connection banner became necessary so as to not oversaturate ground facilities at New York-area airports. Delta Airlines Statement

At LaGuardia International Airport flight delays that averaged two hours started late Wednesday morning and are expected to last into the evening.

A similar story unfolded at JFK and Newark International Airports. Philadelphia even reported flights were delayed an average delay of 30 minutes because of low visibility there.

Delta, and other airlines, say they monitor air quality conditions across the world.

The airline said it is takes employee health seriously and is providing protective equipment for workers who want it. Employees on the tarmac are also told to go inside between responsibilities.