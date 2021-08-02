KCI Airport impacted as Spirit Airlines cancels hundreds of flights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 25: A Spirit Airlines jet comes in for a landing at McCarran International Airport on May 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The nation’s 10th busiest airport recorded a 53% decrease in arriving and departing passengers for March compared to the same month in 2019, a drop of more than 2.3 million travelers, as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the travel industry. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Operational issues caused Spirit Airlines to cancel hundreds of flights Monday, including several at Kansas City International Airport.

According to tracking service Flightaware.com., nearly 230 Spirit flights were canceled Monday alone. Dozens more were delayed. That is in addition to the dozens of flights Spirit Airlines canceled already on Sunday.

Spirit has not elaborated about what exactly the “operational challenges” are for the airline.

“We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned,” Spirit spokesperson Field Sutton said in an email to FOX 35 in Orlando.

We are experiencing operational challenges in some areas of our network. Before going to the airport, check your email and current flight status here: https://t.co/yuPJDPxeNu. The fastest way to receive assistance is to visit our webchat: https://t.co/QnlZcUCMtk. pic.twitter.com/E176h8KHjN — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) August 2, 2021

The cancelations impacted four flights over the past two days at KCI Airport. The airline canceled three flights from Kansas City on Sunday and another one Monday afternoon.

Spirit asks anyone flying the airline to check the current flight status before leaving for the airport.