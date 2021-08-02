KCI Airport impacted as Spirit Airlines cancels hundreds of flights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Operational issues caused Spirit Airlines to cancel hundreds of flights Monday, including several at Kansas City International Airport.
According to tracking service Flightaware.com., nearly 230 Spirit flights were canceled Monday alone. Dozens more were delayed. That is in addition to the dozens of flights Spirit Airlines canceled already on Sunday.
Spirit has not elaborated about what exactly the “operational challenges” are for the airline.
“We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned,” Spirit spokesperson Field Sutton said in an email to FOX 35 in Orlando.
The cancelations impacted four flights over the past two days at KCI Airport. The airline canceled three flights from Kansas City on Sunday and another one Monday afternoon.
Spirit asks anyone flying the airline to check the current flight status before leaving for the airport.