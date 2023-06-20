KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new terminal at KCI Airport opened four months ago. During a short amount of time, the terminal has already gathered a number of accolades.

The latest comes from TravelAwaits, a site that works to make travel accessible and easy.

TravelAwaits just ranked Kansas City International Airport as the best airport in the United States in 2023.

The site said the most important aspect of the ranking is the stress-free and efficient travel that comes with using KCI Airport’s new terminal. It takes just minutes to get to and from the parking garage to areas where passengers check in for flights. A few more steps and travelers are at security.

The ranking also pointed out the new terminal’s unique design and art featured throughout the building. Artists that are local and others from around the world are included in the 28 pieces hanging in the new terminal.

The ranking also loves that KCI Airport features a lot of local restaurants, and travelers can sample authentic KC barbecue without ever leaving the terminal.

Best U.S. Airports according to TravelAwaits

Kansas City International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Chicago O’Hare International Airport San Francisco International Airport Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Palm Springs International Airport

Best Airports outside the U.S. according to TravelAwaits

Vancouver International Airport Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Singapore Changi Airport Munich International Airport Copenhagen Airport Rome–Fiumicino International Airport/Leonardo Da Vinci Zurich Airport