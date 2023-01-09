KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Build KCI and the Kansas City Aviation Department is in the process of selecting co-pilots to test the city’s new airport terminal before it opens to the public.

More than 12,000 people applied to be part of the simulation on February 14.

Those who’ve been selected to be Simulation Volunteer will receive an email notification. Each volunteer will need to respond and confirm they are able to help. Build KCI also asks each person selected to fill out a confirmation form.

Build KCI says it will send volunteers more details about the simulation, including instructions on where to park, and what to do, in the coming days.

The company in charge of new food and beverages at the airport is also working to hire dozens of future employees to work at shops and restaurants.

An opening date for the new terminal hasn’t been announced, but it is expected to be open before Kansas City hosts the 2023 NFL Draft in April.