KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travelers beware, changes are coming to Kansas City International Airport this week. It’s another sign that the new terminal will soon open.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 14, people driving themselves to the airport will notice changes. That’s when Economy B Parking lot will permanently close.

Customers flying Allegiant, Delta, or Southwest Airlines will need to park in Economy C lot until the new terminal opens next year.

A spokesperson for the airport said the Blue Bus will continue to serve both lots until B Lot is empty, but beginning Wednesday new travelers will not be allowed to park there.

Last month the Build KCI team completed its first gate fit check at the new terminal. The test makes sure the design and layout meets requirements for the airlines and government regulations.

The city’s aviation department reports the terminal is on budget and will be ready to open in early 2023, just weeks before Kansas City hosts the NFL Draft.

