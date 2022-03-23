Kansas City International Airport (Code: MCI) is less than a week from welcoming its first new airline since Icelandair’s fleeting appearance.

On Sunday, JetBlue Airways Corp. (Nasdaq: JBLU) will launch its inaugural nonstop flights from Kansas City to Boston-Logan International Airport (Code: BOS) and New York-JFK International Airport (Code: JFK).

It’s the first time the discount carrier, which reportedly had KCI on its radar as far back as 2003, has provided service out of Kansas City. With 42.73 million passengers in 2019, JetBlue was the sixth-biggest airline in North America in the year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

JetBlue is the only airline at KCI that offers a nonstop flight to JFK, although several carriers fly nonstop to LaGuardia Airport (Code: LGA). Delta also offers a nonstop flight to Boston.

Before the pandemic, New York was the third most popular destination out of Kansas City, and Boston was one of the fastest-growing destinations, the Kansas City Aviation Department said in an April 2021 release announcing JetBlue’s planned arrival.