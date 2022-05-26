KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport is buzzing with travelers eager to get to their destinations this Memorial Day Weekend.

KCI officials expect this weekend to see the number of people traveling back to levels before the pandemic. Airport officials said they have seen a surge in bookings.

“We have 11 days of 90% load factors, which is made basically 90% full airplanes last few days,” said Joe McBride with the Kansas City Aviation Department said. “So with the weekend, we’re looking at over 16,000 passengers being screened, per day.”

However, there are also fewer flights available and delays because of staffing shortages across the aviation transportation system. It’s an issue impacting airports across the country — including KCI.

“We’re having trouble getting employees,” McBride said. “So because of that, there may be fewer people driving your bus or are there to drive your bus or to screen you or to check you in at the ticket counter or to sell you a cup of coffee.”

KCI Airport officials recommend you arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before check-in, and if you are using a remote parking lot, add another 30 minutes.

“Understand that we’re all going through some interesting and tough times right now,” McBride said, “and that you might have some inconveniences.”

