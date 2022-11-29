KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let your next career take flight at the new KCI Airport Terminal.

Kansas City’s Aviation Department says it is hiring for dozens of open positions at the airport. Possible careers include:

Airport Police Officer

Airport Security Dispatcher

Building Maintenance Worker

Bus Operator

Bus Operator Trainee

Maintenance Mechanic

Maintenance Repairer

Security Officer

Traffic Control Officer

The city says starting pay begins at $16.92, plus benefits.

An in-person hiring fair will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The fair will take place at the KCI Expo Center at 11730 North Ambassador Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

Interviews will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. The aviation department asks applicants to complete the online application process before the hiring event to help expedite the interview process.

The city says additional jobs may also be available through airlines, food, and retail vendors, cargo handling and others.

