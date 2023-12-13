Another travel and loyalty website and blog spotlighted Kansas City International Airport’s transformation during its TPG Awards ceremony last month in New York.

While not technically an award, KCI was recognized as one of six “spotlight moments” by The Points Guy, which focuses on airlines, cruises, hotels and credit cards.

That recognition comes a little more than eight months after a representative of the site gave the airport’s new terminal a glowing review as part of an extensive, preopening photo tour.

During the past few years, Kansas City’s airport has been undergoing a $1.5 billion transformation, including construction of a new single-terminal building and an adjacent 6,200-space parking garage. The new terminal opened for travel Feb. 28.

Just four months after opening, Kansas City International (Code: MCI) landed one of its first awards from TravelAwaits, another travel website that gears its content toward people ages 50 and up.

