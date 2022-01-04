KCI Airport sees more flights canceled in two days than all of January 2021

A wicked combination of winter weather and airline staffing shortages are continuing to push flight cancellations skyward, both at Kansas City International Airport and across the country.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, at least 18 flights to and 26 flights from KCI were canceled, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24. That’s 44 total flights — or 16.5% of all the scheduled traffic at the airport (267 flights, which was supposed to include 127 arrivals and 140 departures).

Last Monday — one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season — 15 flights to or from KCI were canceled.

Sunday’s flight cancellations were worse still: a total of 21 arrivals and 27 departures were scrubbed. That’s 48 (18%) of the 267 flights scheduled.

With 92 flights canceled in just two days, the number of cancellations in 2022 has already exceeded the number of flights cancelled in all of January 2021. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics, there were 58 flights to or from KCI canceled in the entire month of January 2021.