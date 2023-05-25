KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new airline is cleared for landing at Kansas City International Airport.

Sun Country Airlines will begin offering nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul on Sunday. The airline originally announced the new flight in November.

While other airlines have added new flights and routes since Kansas City opened the new terminal in February, Sun Country is the first new airline to land at the airport.

The airline will offer four flights each between the cities between May 29 and Sept. 4. Flights will be on various days and times throughout the summer.

Sun Country’s expansion to Kansas City also includes adding flights to New York, Charlotte and Atlantic City and a dozen other airports.