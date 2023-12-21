If you want to fly from Kansas City International Airport to Honolulu or one of these other U.S. airports, you’re going to have to make a connection.

During the second quarter of 2023, all of the destinations below were drawing roughly 40 people daily from KCI even though they did not have meaningful nonstop service.

Here are the most popular destinations without regular nonstop service:

Sacramento (California) International Airport (105.54 average passengers daily) Jacksonville (Florida) International Airport (85.48) Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (82) Daniel K. Inouye (Honolulu) International Airport (77.5) John Wayne (Orange County, California) Airport (73.39)

See the full list of all 21 destinations in the Kansas City Business Journal.