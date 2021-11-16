KCI Airport’s nonstop service to Cancun taking off with more flights than before pandemic

A boom in travelers eager to get away is expected to push Kansas City International Airport’s international flight numbers closer to its pre-pandemic levels.

Southwest Airlines — the airport’s biggest airline by far — launched its first-ever international service Saturday from Kansas City.

With the addition of Southwest’s nonstop flights to Cancun, the airport’s international arrivals area, which is located in Terminal C, will begin to hum again as American and Frontier also resume their seasonal service to the popular Mexican destination.

American restarted its seasonal nonstop service to Cancun one week earlier. Frontier, which has historically provided the most service to Cancun, will reopen its flights on Thursday.

According to data from the Kansas City Aviation Department, the three airlines are scheduled to offer 108 flights with more than 21,000 seats from November to April.

Leading up to the pandemic, there were 59 flights with nearly 11,000 seats from December 2019 to March 2020. There were no nonstop flights to Cancun offered in November 2019, and the COVID-19 outbreak completely halted international travel out of KCI in April 2020.