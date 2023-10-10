The latest accolades for Kansas City International Airport have little to do with the $2 billion terminal that opened earlier this year.

KCI ranked as the most “budget-friendly” airport for parking in a study for Upgraded Points. The study by the Austin-based travel company looked at the costs of parking and commuting by Uber to the nation’s 50 busiest airports.

KCI had the cheapest parking of the airports on the list, with an average full-day rate of $7.50 for economy parking.

That compares with an average of $16.64 a day and is miles and miles away (economically speaking) from the airports at the top of the price list.

It costs $38 a day to park economy at San Diego International Airport and $35 at Los Angeles International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

The study did note, however, that KCI’s cheap economy parking was among the lowest-rated of top 50 airports, with a 3.97 out of 5. Upgraded Points notes in an expanded listing about the airport that KCI’s economy lot is on the “outskirts of the airport property” and “walking is impossible.”

