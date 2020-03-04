KCI ranks high on list for travelers running late for flights

Frequent flyers have more success making their flights at Kansas City International Airport (Code: MCI) compared to most other U.S. facilities.

According to a new study ranking the 45 busiest airports in the United States, Kansas City ranked No. 2 in the U.S. among the 10 best airports for passengers who are running late.

Despite the size of KCI’s terminals and the lack of CLEAR availability (a digital fingerprint identification system), the airport’s “speedy average TSA wait time of under 16 minutes and its low number of departing passengers each day makes this airport the second best if you’re running late,” the study’s summary said.

