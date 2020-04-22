KCI sees significant departure of passenger traffic in March due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport‘s total passenger traffic has dropped by more than half from this time last year, the airport announced Wednesday.

The Kansas City Aviation Department reported that 480,690 passengers arrived and departed through KCI (Code: MCI) in March, a nearly 53% decrease from March 2019. Passenger boardings were down 55.2% from the prior year.

So far this year, a little more than 2 million passengers have gone in and out of the airport, a 20.8% decrease. Year-to-date passenger boardings were down 21.4%.

