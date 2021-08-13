KCI travel rebounding from 2020 as airlines’ seat capacity increases sharply

Airline seat capacity is increasing at Kansas City International Airport as travel picks up in the second year of the pandemic.

Data from KCI shows that seat capacity on nonstop flights rose sharply between August 2020 and August 2021, although it has not surpassed pre-pandemic levels for most airlines.

Southwest Airlines seat capacity surged to 209,605 from 173,052 last August. It still has some ground to make up: seat capacity in August 2019 was 312,962. Southwest is the biggest airline at KCI by market share.

Delta Airlines seat capacity is approaching pre-pandemic levels at 98,652. In August 2019, the airline logged a 116,321 capacity. It had fallen last summer to 54,361.