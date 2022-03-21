Manica Architecture PC will add another project to its trophy case when a $202.5 million, multiyear renovation of Progressive Field in Cleveland kicks off later this year.

This time, the Kansas City, Kansas-based boutique architecture firm will be leading its first Major League Baseball stadium project, according to the Sports Business Journal.

David Manica, president and owner of Manica Architecture, has built an impressive resume, which includes leading roles in the $1.9 billion home of the Las Vegas Raiders, a $1.4 billion arena for the Golden State Warriors as well as a $60 million soccer stadium for David Beckham and Marcelo Claure‘s Inter Miami CF.

The Cleveland Guardians, which took its new name after the 2021 season ended, selected Manica Architecture to oversee the design of its ballpark renovations, which have not been finalized. The improvements are scheduled to take place at Progressive Field, which opened in 1994, over the next few seasons.

