KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A historic building in downtown Kansas City is celebrating its 100th anniversary after completing a $60 million makeover.

The Mark Twain Tower, located at 11th Street and Baltimore Avenue, is now known as The Mark apartments, incorporating the old with the new.

From the Kansas City Athletic Club in 1923 to the Continental Hotel and the Playboy Club of the ’60s and ’70s, the building has quite a story to tell. Famous characters like Hugh Hefner, former President Dwight Eisenhower and KU’s Phog Allen are all part of that story.

With original fireplaces and flooring, developers Bernstein Companies and Aria Development Group didn’t forget about the building’s past.

“What we tried to bring back is the elegance, the flare, the warmth that must’ve been in this property, but make it something people wanna live in it,” said Joshua Benaim, Aria’s founder and CEO.

The apartment building held a grand opening this week, and its 222 units are already 70% leased.