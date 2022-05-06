KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two pop-ups are opening just in time for Mother’s Day.

Shoppers at the Legends Outlet in Village West can check out the deals at the inaugural Kendra Scott Pop-up in Kansas City, Kansas, May 6-7. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Enter for a chance to win a special piece of jewelry from Kendra Scott.

Come photo ready! Pop-Up Picnic’s & Parties KC will provide a colorful picnic photo opportunity for mothers and their families.

You’ll find the pop-up on the west side of the shopping center.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck also rolls into town this weekend.

You’ll find it parked between Bravo and J. Crew at Town Center Plaza on Saturday, May 5. The pastel pink truck will be there from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until supplies last.

Hello Kitty fans can buy merchandise and packaged snacks from the special truck.

New items this year include a lunchbox, tote bag and a new T-shirt design. You’ll also find the usual cookie sets, enamel pins, toys and rainbow thermoses.

Items range from $12 to $44. Keep in mind that only credit and debit cards are accepted.

