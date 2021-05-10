Keys to saving cash: Apps to download before you fill up at the pump

Summer always brings higher gas prices, but this summer could bring gas shortages and price hikes like we haven’t had to deal with since before the pandemic.

There are a few tricks and apps that can help you save money on your next gallon of gas without having to drive out of your way.

APPS DRIVE RESULTS

GasBuddy

GasBuddy is one of the most popular apps for finding cheap fuel prices. The downside is that the app relies on other drivers to upload and update information about gas prices where you are located.

The upside is that may also qualify for a deal offered in an advertisement in the app. They are called ‘Deal Alerts.’ Some may require your to gas up at a certain station and then upload a receipt to earn cash back. You can avoid uploading receipts by signing up for the free GasBuddy Card, plus you’ll earn up to 25 cents off a gallon.

Gas Guru

Gas Guru is simply an app designed to find the cheapest gas near you. Prices are color coded. Green is the best price offered in the area at that moment.

Google Maps

Simply open Google Maps for iOS or Android and tap the image of the gas pump. The app will show you gas station near you, and the price of fuel at each. Select a station for more information. The downside is that there isn’t a way to search stations by cheapest price.

MAX OUT MEMBERSHIPS

If you already pay for a Sam’s Club or Costco membership, max out your membership and save on gas prices at the wholesale pump. Just don’t waste gas driving to the store to get it.

COSTCO

Costco posts the price of gas on its website. Put in your zip code and select your club. The gas price will pop up after you make the selection.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club also posts the price of gas online.

You may also be able to earn cash back by using a club-issued credit card. Look for details in store or on the gas pump the next time you stop.

AAA

If you have an AAA membership and buy gas at a Shell location, you could save 5 cents a gallon on your next fill-up. See stores for details.

To figure out if you’re getting a deal on your fill-up, download and check the Google Maps app, or QuikTrip’s app, and compare prices.

PLASTIC AT THE PUMP

If you’re planning to pay for gas with a credit card, check out different cashback offers your card may offer.

For example, Discover offers 5% cash back at gas stations and wholesale clubs from April through June 2021.

USE IT, DON’T LOSE IT

How many times have you earned fuel rewards by shopping at a grocery store, and then forgotten you had them? Don’t fall into that trap again.

HY-VEE

Hy-Vee tracks your rewards for you in the company’s app. Download it, create an account and add your card. Then check rewards the next time you need to fuel up to see if you have any cents off. Remember, you can also use your Hy-Vee Fuel Saver discounts at area Casey’s locations.

PRICE CHOPPER

If you shop at Price Chopper instead, the store app will do the same thing. Download it, create an account and add your chopper shopper card. You’ll always know exactly how many Food or Fuel Rewards points you have available. The rewards can also be redeemed at QuikTrip locations.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android