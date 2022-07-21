KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People will be able to step inside ancient Egypt without ever leaving the Kansas City metro.

A new immersive experience plans to open in September. It is called “Immersive King Tut: Boy. Hero. King.” It is opening to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb.

More than 5,000 artifacts were ultimately removed from the king’s tomb and are preserved in Egypt’s national collection.

Tutankhamun was an Egyptian pharaoh who ruled around 1332 B.C. He took the throne around the age of nine and ruled for less than a decade.

The exhibit tells the story of the oldest known illustrated story that was depicted on the tombs of pharaohs.

Creators used state-of-the-art video mapping and animation to tell the story of King Tut’s death and passage into the afterlife.

The exhibit will open at Lighthouse ArtSpace Kansas City in Zona Rosa’s The Grove Building.

VIP tickets are on sale now, with tickets for the general public available Friday at 10 a.m.