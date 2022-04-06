LAWRENCE, Kan. — A day after thousands of fans showed up to greet the Kansas Jayhawks as the team returned with the NCAA Championship trophy, the team plans to show up for fans.

KU guard Christian Braun tweeted Wednesday morning that he will be at Raising Cane’s on Iowa Street from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

According to Braun, he will join Jalen Wilson, and Mitch Lightfoot to serve customers lunch for the hour they are there.

The appearance comes as the city prepares to honor the KU Men’s Basketball Team.

KU’s Athletics Department said they will host a parade through Lawrence Saturday. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The route will head down Massachusetts Street before turning and ending at Allen Fieldhouse.

