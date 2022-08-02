OLATHE, Kan. — It’s the largest kombucha taproom in the country, and it’s located in Olathe.

Regulars at Tea-Biotics Kombucha on Lindenwood at Santa Fe already know about the options available at the taproom. It offers 56 different flavors including CBD-infused kombucha and slushies.

Now the secret is getting out to the rest of the area.

Kombucha is a fermented tea, and it takes them a month to make each batch. It’s all organic with no dyes or artificial flavoring, and many swear it clears up health issues.

The owner started drinking kombucha 10 years ago and noticed her allergies and other health problems went away. She started making it and selling it, and today her business is booming.

“It has a number of different benefits. It helps with digestion, it also has vitamin B in it so it’s going to give you natural energy, it helps you lose weight, and the big thing right now is it’s an immune booster, so it helps support your immune system with all the antioxidants,” Lisa Bledsoe, Tea-Biotics Kombucha Owner, said.

Bledsoe sells her kombucha in 17 states and will offer it in 1,000 grocery stores nationwide by the end of this year.

