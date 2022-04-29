KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tech jobs are in high demand, and a Kansas City nonprofit is looking to teach people computer programming for free.

Launch Code 101 is a completely free introduction program that teaches students job skills using coding languages like JavaScript and Spring Boot.

The program lasts six months and runs virtually.

Jessi Wilcox is Launch Code’s Vice President of Impact. She said applicants don’t have to have a college degree or a background in technology to apply.

“We do not believe credentials speak over talent and skills so we work with employers on the back end to tell them the kind of credential blocker that they’re putting as a barrier to entry into the tech industry is part of the reason there’s such a huge gap in tech talent available,” she said.

The courses are designed to be flexible, with classes Mondays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m.

Zoe Richardson is a Launch Code graduate that now works as a software engineer. She decided to apply for Launch Code after initially working as a graphic designer.

“It’s an incredibly wonderful program,” she said. “I just hope that other people, especially women in tech join and give it a chance.”

Applications for this program close May 8. To learn more or apply, visit Launch Code’s website here.

