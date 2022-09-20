Nothing is certain but death and taxes — and now, a commitment by the Internal Revenue Service to keep its service center in Kansas City for two more decades.

The General Services Administration on Sept. 7 awarded a 20-year lease renewal on behalf of the IRS and U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) to Pershing Road Development Co. LLC, which owns the IRS’s 27.5-acre Kansas City Campus at 333 W. Pershing Road, just south of Union Station.

The 1.14 million-square-foot lease carries a contract value of almost $697.5 million over its new term, which began Aug. 26. The IRS and TIGTA’s previous lease for the campus expired Nov. 30, leaving the GSA to execute an extension through Aug. 25.

The GSA negotiated a lease renewal rather than undergo a competitive process evaluating other sites.

Throughout the metro, no other existing or proposed office buildings met the IRS and TIGTA’s square footage requirements, the GSA wrote in a written justification for not conducting an open competition. Keeping the agencies in place also creates federal savings and avoids disruption for employees, the justification says.