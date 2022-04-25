LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Electric scooters are gliding into Leavenworth this week.

The city will eventually have between 50 and 75 of the electric scooters available for anyone over the age of 18 to use.

Keep in mind that Kansas law prohibits electric scooter use on all highways, including Fourth Street, Spruce Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

Riders need to download Bird’s mobile app. Once activated, a map in the app will show riders were scooters are located. The app also provides information about pricing and fees for users.

Bird says it offers community pricing for low-income riders and free rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel who apply for a specific program in the app.

Bird already has e-scooters in Overland Park, Kansas City and more than 400 cities around the world.

