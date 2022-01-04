Leawood approves plan for gigantic mixed-use project off State Line Road

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Following hours of debate, the Leawood City Council has approved a tentative plan to build more than 800 new residential units near State Line Road.

On Monday, the council approved a request to rezone roughly 116 acres from Agriculture (AG) and Planned Office space (SD-O) to a Mixed Use Development District (MXD).

The council also approved a preliminary site plan from Oddo Development Company to create Cameron’s Court. The mixed-use development is slated to fill the vacant field between 133rd and 135th Street west of State Line Road.

The planning commission initially heard the plans in September 2020. Since then, the proposal has bounced back and forth between the commission and the city council for multiple revisions. Following the continuation of the project from the Dec. 6 council meeting, the project includes the following:

A 100-unit assisted living facility,

26 single family homes,

12 duplex buildings with a total of 24 units,

A 50,000-square-foot grocery store,

Two 4,500-square-foot (100-seat) drive-thru restaurants,

114,480 square feet of retail space,

263,860 square feet of office space and

20 acres of green space.

In Leawood, mixed-use rezoning requires the developer to provide two parking spaces for each residential unit and three parking spaces per 1,000 square feet of nonresidential space. The assisted living facility will require one parking space for every two beds within the building and restaurants will require one parking space for every two seats.

The proposal includes 3,127 parking spaces to meet parking requirements.

The city council must approve a final development site plan on the property before construction can begin. If approved, construction would likely begin in spring 2023.