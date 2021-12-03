Leawood to review massive mixed use development near State Line Road

LEAWOOD, Kan. — After more than a year of debate and project revisions, the Leawood City Council will review a proposal to build out more than 800 new residential units near State Line Road.

On Monday, the city council will review a rezoning request and preliminary site plan for Cameron’s Court.

Oddo Development Company is requesting roughly 116 acres of land south of 133rd Street and west of State Line Road be rezoned from agriculture (AG) and planned office (SD-O) to a mixed use district (MXD).

The project was initially heard by the planning commission in September of 2020. Since then the proposal has bounced back and forth between the commission and the city council for multiple revisions.

Following the continuation of the project from the Oct. 4 council meeting, the current project proposal features 843 residential units. The proposal for Cameron’s Court development includes:

A 100-unit assisted living facility,

29 single family homes,

16 duplex buildings with a total of 32 units,

A 50,000-square-foot grocery store,

Two 4,500-square-foot (100-seat) drive-thru restaurants,

114,480 square feet of retail space,

263,860 square feet of office space and

378,340 square feet of commercial space.

The proposed project would be built out in six phases. The first phase would include the construction of 29 single family homes.

Phase two includes the construction of 25 apartment buildings (12-14 units per building), nine duplex buildings (18 units each), a 8,500-square-foot clubhouse and a 1,200-square-foot maintenance facility.

The third phase will include the construction of two, 14-unit multi-family buildings and four multi-family residential buildings with 10 units each. Two of the northmost buildings will be separated by a 40,000-square-foot greenspace with a retail kiosk.

Phase four will include four, four-story apartment buildings each ranging between 77 and 85 units. Two of the buildings will include integrated retail and office space. This portion of the property will also include a 150,500-square-foot park.

The fifth phase will include 20 buildings slated for office and retail use. This phase will include the construction of a 50,000-square-foot grocery store, two drive-thru restaurants and a live/work building.

The final phase will include the construction of a 100-unit assisted living facility.

The sixth phase will also include the construction of a second live/work building. Each live/work building will have retail or office space on the first floor with residential units on the second floor. Both live/work buildings will have 20 apartment units in addition to two townhomes with seven units each.

Based on a traffic study done by TranSystems, traffic flow is estimated to increase by 5,515 average weekday trips once the first phase of the project is complete and 16,350 average weekday trips once the second phase is complete.

The Leawood City Council will consider the proposal during the next regular council meeting on Monday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.