LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — City leaders in Lee’s Summit broke ground Tuesday on a $900 million development they’re calling transformational for the area.

Called Discovery Park, FOX4 visited the space off Interstate 470 that will add two new hotels, luxury apartments and retail space to the city.

“When this first came to me, it was a conversation, a very informal one,” Lee’s Summit Mayor William Baird said. “And they showed me renderings, and I was like ‘Wow,’ ’cause they showed the river walk renderings. They didn’t show just the office space.”

Renderings provided by Intrinsic Development include about 2,800 apartments, retail space, restaurants and possibly medical offices.

Besides the two hotels, the other companies included in the first phase will be Yoga6, CoffeeHAUS, Woodfire Pizza and Brews, Body FitTraining, Village Market and Intrinsic Development’s corporate headquarters.

Other amenities include a one-of-a-kind river walk district and a 4-acre recreational lake for kayaking and paddle boarding, according to a release.

But that’s still years out. The timeline for completion on the project is 2031, according to the release.