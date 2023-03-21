LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Habitat for Humanity opened it’s third ReStore to serve Eastern Jackson County.

The newest location is near Northeast McBaine Drive and Northeast Independence Avenue in Lee’s Summit. ReStore shares a building next to Hawn Bedding.

The entire purpose of ReStore is to keep as much waste as possible out of landfills and use sales to support Habitat for Humanity projects.

“It’s a fantastic business. It is a lifeline for our nonprofit organization that really exists to create and preserve affordable home opportunities for families who have the aspirations to become homeowners. We have a lot here that is available that they can buy at a deep discount for home improvement,” Christina Leakey, Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity President and CEO, said.

ReStore locations accept supplies that are used in home improvement projects and resell the items. Shoppers will find things like building materials, appliances, furniture, doors, handles, and fixtures. Selection will vary from location to location.

Sales from ReStore locations help Habitat for Humanity build and repair affordable homes in the Kansas City-metro and across the country.

There are about a dozen ReStore locations in the Kansas City region, including locations in Independence and Blue Springs.