LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — People living in Jackson County have a new concept to check out soon.

Macadoodles opened a drive-thru window and pickup for beer, wine, spirits. It’s the first drive-thru window of its kind in Lee’s Summit.

The liquor store is located at 1499 SW Market Street, near Missouri Route 291 and Southwest 16th Street.

To celebrate the new option, Macadoodles owners say they will donate $1 to a charity for every vehicle that uses the drive-thru window during March. The owners say customers can choose between Lee’s Summit Social Services or the Lee’s Summit Animal Shelter. Macadoodles will match the donation.

Macadoodles opened the Lee’s Summit location in October. The new drive-thru is open seven days a week during the store’s normal business hours.