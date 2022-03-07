LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A metro city is rolling out the red carpet, telling Trader Joe’s it’s the perfect location for the company’s third store in the Kansas City metro.

Lee’s’ Summit kicked off a digital campaign to bring the popular chain to eastern Jackson County.

The Chamber of Commerce asks fans to go to the BringTraderJoestoLeesSummit.com website and fill out a comment form. Every form filed out through this site is sent directly to Trader Joe’s Corporate Office.

It’s also asking Lee’s Summit businesses to get in on the push. The chamber wants businesses to post messages on their social media accounts asking Trader Joe’s to open a Lee’s Summit location.

“A local development in Lee’s Summit works closely with Trader Joes and have asked the LS Chamber to help in asking the site selectors of Trader Joes to come to the growing community of Lee’s Summit,” Matt Baird, Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce President, said.

At this point, the chamber said it doesn’t know if the grocery store chain has shown any interest in expanding into Lee’s Summit.

