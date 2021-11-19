Legoland’s new spin on Kansas City’s Plaza Lights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legoland is putting a playful spin on an iconic Kansas City neighborhood.

Master Model Builders recreated a scene from the Plaza out of Legos. It includes the Giralda, the fountain in Mill Creek Park, and the Nelson Adkins Museum, complete with shuttlecocks.

The display even contains mini figures hanging Christmas lights.

You can see the display at Kansas City’s Legoland Discovery Center. It is open Friday through Monday, and is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets start at $19.99.