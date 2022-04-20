LENEXA, Kan. — Developers are one step closer to creating a new senior living facility near Black Hoof Park.

On Tuesday, the Lenexa City Council approved a preliminary plan for Timber Rock Senior Living.

Map of proposed site for Timber Rock Senior Living

Developer Timber Rock intends to create a 130-unit senior living complex on a 12-acre lot near the intersection of 95th Street and Lone Elm Road.

The 152,500-square-foot development will include 32 memory care units, 98 assisted living units ranging from studio to two bedrooms. The three-story complex will also include amenities like a pool, community building and playground.

Employees, guests and residents will access the facility from two drives onto 95th Street. According to a traffic study submitted with the preliminary site plan, the assisted living facility would generate approximately 26 daily trips during peak morning travel times and approximately 36 trips during peak evening travel.

The city council will need to approve a final development plan before construction can begin on the senior living facility.

